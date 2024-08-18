NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Tesla comprises approximately 15.3% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $11,711,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The stock has a market cap of $689.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.