NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NICE Stock Up 1.7 %

NICE stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

