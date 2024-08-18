Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nkarta

Nkarta Trading Up 1.2 %

NKTX opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $18,018,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Nkarta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 405,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.