Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares.
Northern Frontier Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
