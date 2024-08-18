Notcoin (NOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Billion

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $178.00 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,439,376 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,376.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01073826 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $105,929,897.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.