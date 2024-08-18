Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 371,590 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,003,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $16,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. 1,057,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.76. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

