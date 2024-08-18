NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Reduced by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 160,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.78. 2,529,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $87.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

