nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.31% of nVent Electric worth $39,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 98,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.18. 1,607,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,380. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.