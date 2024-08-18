NYM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $64.86 million and $1.60 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08388662 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,709,815.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

