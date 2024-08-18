Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $456.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.56 and its 200 day moving average is $442.72. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.