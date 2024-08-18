Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $52,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,099,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. 3,799,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.