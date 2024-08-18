Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,265. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

