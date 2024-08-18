Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,734 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 390.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6,096.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 746,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,914. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

