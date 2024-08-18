Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $75,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Encompass Health by 614.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after buying an additional 464,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 426,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

