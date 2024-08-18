Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. 3,511,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

