Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 49.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 8.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 6,005,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,703,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

