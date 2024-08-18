Objectivity Squared LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.8% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

