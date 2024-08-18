Objectivity Squared LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Objectivity Squared LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shopify stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -438.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

