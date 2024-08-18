Objectivity Squared LLC Purchases 10,609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.9% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 4,748,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,681,000 after buying an additional 459,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

