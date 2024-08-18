Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $67,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,914,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,437. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

