OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires 2,277 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1,946.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 1,093,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,270. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $132.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

