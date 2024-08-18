OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,194 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 614,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,353,000 after acquiring an additional 242,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

ALL traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.64. 1,236,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $184.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

