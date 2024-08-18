OFI Invest Asset Management Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4,899.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 312.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $157.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.