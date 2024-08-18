OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 36,000 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 457,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

