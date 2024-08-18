OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 4,240 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,323,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,687,000 after buying an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 63,579 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $41.90. 106,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.95.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

