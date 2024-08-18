OFI Invest Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213,581 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.67. 8,302,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,287,521. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

