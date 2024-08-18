OFI Invest Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. 3,473,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

