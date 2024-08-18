OFI Invest Asset Management Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2,209.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,277,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.