OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $857,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.94. 689,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.87. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

