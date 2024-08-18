OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,189 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $189,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. 1,821,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,352. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

