OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 2,749 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2,181.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.63. 1,301,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.84 and its 200 day moving average is $250.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

