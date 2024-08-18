OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 14,357 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Synaptics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Synaptics by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 230,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,855. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

