OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $257,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Neogen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,125 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,304,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Neogen Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 1,200,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,615.00 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

