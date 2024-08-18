OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $231,360,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.87. The stock had a trading volume of 436,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,805. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

