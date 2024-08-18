Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.