OLO (NYSE:OLO) & Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Critical Comparison

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OLO and Rightscorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get OLO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $257.81 million 3.28 -$58.29 million ($0.29) -18.17 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rightscorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

OLO has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OLO and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.45%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -9.36% -0.47% -0.42% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OLO beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rightscorp

(Get Free Report)

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.