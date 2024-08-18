Omni Network Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $97.37 million and $15.74 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for $7.55 or 0.00012597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,900,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.36655851 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $17,047,109.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

