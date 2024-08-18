ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONON. Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE ONON opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

