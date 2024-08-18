One Planet Group Llc Buys 1,335,271 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder One Planet Group Llc bought 1,335,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $4,579,979.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,335,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,979.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.