Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Onto Innovation worth $44,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $89,785,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.14. 279,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.53. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.44 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

