Orchid Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Orchid has a market cap of $66.04 million and $2.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,852.59 or 1.00048241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06559863 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $1,867,012.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

