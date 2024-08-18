Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$59.20 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$53.61 and a 12-month high of C$76.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70. The company has a market cap of C$15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

