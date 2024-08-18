Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BULD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406. The stock has a market cap of $854,400.00, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

