PAID Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,707.45 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and $5,707.45 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05710392 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $31,885.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

