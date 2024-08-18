Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $109.56 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $109.56 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,594,777 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.