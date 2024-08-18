Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.05 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $109.59 million and $3.05 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000868 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,594,777 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.