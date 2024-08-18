Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $301.65. The stock had a trading volume of 578,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,166. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.63.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

