Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

