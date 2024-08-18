Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56. The company has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

