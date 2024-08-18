Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,872,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

